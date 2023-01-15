2023 gets off to a shaky start with Gert-Jan Segers stepping down as leader of the ChristenUnie party. The cabinet’s plans to control immigration come unstuck in court, forcing asylum minister Eric van der Burg to kick the latest measures into the long grass. The looming recession has puts a dampener on the housing market as prices decline after nine years. One commodity that’s apparently impervious to high inflation is cocaine, but Rotterdam has been eclipsed by Antwerp as Europe’s largest drug smuggling port. A museum in Brabant claims a timely scoop from 70 million years ago. And last but not least, we unveil the prestigious winner of the democratically watertight vote for the 2022 Ophef of the Year.