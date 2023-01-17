The 1st visit was to the Leidschenveen-Ypenburg city district on Tuesday, 10 January. See below for when the mayor and aldermen will be visiting your district: City district Date Haagse Hout 24 January 2023 Segbroek 7 February 2023 Escamp 21 February 2023 and 7 March 2023 Centrum 21 March 2023 and 4 April 2023 Laak 18 April 2023 Loosduinen 9 May 2023 Scheveningen 23 May 2023

A separate announcement will be made in advance for each city district. There you will find information on how you to register for the session.

Photo: The Municipal Executive during the 1st information evening in Leidschenveen-Ypenburg