The Hague Municipal Executive would like to be reachable and approachable for residents and businesses. And it would like to listen to concerns and take action before these concerns become problems. This is why the mayor and aldermen will be visiting together all the city districts in The Hague this spring.
The 1st visit was to the Leidschenveen-Ypenburg city district on Tuesday, 10 January. See below for when the mayor and aldermen will be visiting your district:
|City district
|Date
|Haagse Hout
|24 January 2023
|Segbroek
|7 February 2023
|Escamp
|21 February 2023 and 7 March 2023
|Centrum
|21 March 2023 and 4 April 2023
|Laak
|18 April 2023
|Loosduinen
|9 May 2023
|Scheveningen
|23 May 2023
A separate announcement will be made in advance for each city district. There you will find information on how you to register for the session.
Photo: The Municipal Executive during the 1st information evening in Leidschenveen-Ypenburg