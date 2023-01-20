Motorists will have restricted access to Grote Markt city centre car park from Monday 23 January. Due to maintenance work, which will last until 8 March, some of the entrances or exits of the garage will closed.

Hence from Monday 23 January to 4 February, it will not be possible to use the entrances and exits via the Kalvermarkt. It will, however, be possible to enter or exit the garage via the Prinsegracht entrance during this period.

From 6 February to 18 February, it will again be possible to enter and exit via Kalvermarkt, but it will not be possible to enter via Prinsegracht, although you can use the exit.

From 20 February to 4 March, the situation is exactly the other way round: you can enter via Prinsegracht, but not exit.

On 6 and 7 March, motorist won’t be able to enter the garage at all between 7pm and 7am. However, exiting will be possible.

