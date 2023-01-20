The gemeente Den Haag is planning to build around 540 flexible housing units. The houses are intended for people who need a home quickly, such as students and refugees. The first housing units should be ready by the end of this year.

However, It is not yet known at which locations the housing units will be placed.

The Hague gemeente will receive almost EUR 5 million in subsidies to built the temporary flexible units. .

The units are aimed at single-person households and can be moved elsewhere in the future. It is not yet known when people can apply for the housing units.

The flexible housing unit will be built in a factory and then transported to their locations.

Photo: gemeente Den Haag