ADO remain unbeaten since the winter break and on Sunday they drew 1-1 against Jong Utrecht, however they will feel that they let 2 points slip due to wasteful finishing.

In the first half, ADO were the dominate side and have several chances with Sleegers firing just wide, Wehrmaan had a shot blocked, Sleegers also had a header that just went wide and after a clever steal he was through on goal however the keeper managed to push the ball into the side netting.

However, after 30 minutes ADO managed to break the deadlock after a powerful run by the Captain Kemper down the left flank he managed to square the ball back from the byline for top scorer Verheydt to coolly slot home from 6 meters.

In the remainder of the first half, ADO Den Haag had several more chances. A header by Verheydt just went wide and Severina had a good attempt blocked after a through ball from Sellouki.

When the whistle blew for half time, ADO fans were disappointed that their side was only one goal up.

After the restart, ADO still remained in control and Verheydt, Sleegers, Absalem all wasted chances to extend ADO’s lead.

And then what every ADO fans was dreading happened, midway through the second half, Jong Utrecht equalised after a counter attach.

This appeared to knock the wind out of the ADO. Advocaat brought on Mario Bilate and Amar Catic as reinforcements. That did provide some fresh impetus, however, chances suddenly became scarce.

And so ADO Den Haag ultimately had to settle for a point, although their unbeaten status in 2023 still remained intact.