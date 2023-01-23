ADO  remain unbeaten since the winter break and on  Sunday they drew 1-1 against  Jong  Utrecht,  however  they will feel  that they let 2 points slip due to wasteful finishing.

In the first half, ADO were the dominate side and have several chances with  Sleegers  firing just wide,  Wehrmaan had a shot blocked, Sleegers also had a header that just went wide and  after a clever steal  he was through on goal however the keeper managed to push the ball into  the side netting.

However, after 30 minutes ADO managed to break the deadlock after a powerful run by the Captain Kemper down the left flank  he managed to square the ball back from the byline for top scorer  Verheydt to coolly slot home from 6 meters.

In the remainder of the first half, ADO Den Haag had several more chances. A header by Verheydt  just went wide and  Severina  had a good attempt blocked after a through ball  from Sellouki.

When the whistle blew for half time, ADO fans were disappointed that their side was  only one goal up.

After the restart, ADO still remained in control and  Verheydt, Sleegers, Absalem  all wasted chances to extend ADO’s  lead.

And then what every ADO fans was dreading happened, midway through the second half, Jong Utrecht equalised  after a counter attach.

This appeared to knock the wind out of the ADO.  Advocaat brought on  Mario Bilate and Amar Catic as reinforcements. That did provide some fresh impetus, however,  chances suddenly became scarce.

And so ADO Den Haag ultimately had to  settle for a point, although their  unbeaten status in 2023 still remained intact.

 

ADO Den Haag-Jong FC Utrecht 1-1 (1-0)

Goals: 30. Verheydt 1-0, 66. Rijks 1-1

ADO Den Haag: Koopmans, Hall (91. Rodriguez), Werker, Kemper, Absalem, Wehrmann, Thomas, Sellouki (71. Bilate), Severina (71. Catic), Verheydt, Sleegers

 