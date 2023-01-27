The Hoornbrug (Hoorn bridge), Rijswijk which is used for many motorists to access the motorways leading to Amsterdam and Rotterdam will be closed for 6 weeks from 6 February to 17 March. The bridge is used intensively and is important for the accessibility of Rijswijk and The Hague and therefore every 12 years, major maintenance is necessary.

During this period, the bridge will be closed to road traffic (cyclists and cars) and trams 1 and 15. Cars and cyclists will be diverted with signs. For pedestrians, a safe corridor across the bridge will be created or a ferry will sail.

For trans 1 and 15 Information about the changed routes and replacement transport will be posted at the stops. Check OV 9292 or the HTM website for more information.