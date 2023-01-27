On Thursday 27 January, LEO’S International Flavors, a restaurant concept serving dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, celebrated its 1-year anniversary. To mark the one-year anniversary, all neighbourhood ‘Leo’s’ celebrating their birthday in January were invited to dine at the eponymous restaurant. During the first anniversary, a special 4-course tasting menu consisting of all the top dishes of the past year was served. Such as Beef Tataki from Japan, Sticky Chicken from Korea, Gravad Lax from Sweden and Falafel from Israel.

The anniversary menu can still be ordered until Sunday 29 January.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary, the kitchen team at LEO’S International Flavors, led by Sido de Brabander, has developed a new menu. The new menu is once again full of authentic dishes from around the world that can all be shared.

Patrick Aarsman, General Manager Leonardo Royal Hotel The Hague Promenade, looks back on a successful evening: “The first year has flown by. So, we didn’t want to let the one-year anniversary pass us by. And you don’t celebrate your birthday alone. Hence, we invited all our namesakes to this evening. And as befits us, all our guests were completely pampered. All the Leo’s received the home-made LEO’S Royal Dutch Gin with tonic as a welcome drink, a personal menu with an explanation of the 4-course tasting menu and the dessert was cliché a cake with 1 candle that we blew out together. What a lovely evening!”

New destinations added to LEO’S culinary world tour

In recent weeks, chef Sido de Brabander and his international kitchen team have developed a new menu. This menu includes new dishes such as: Crab Cake from the United States, Green Curry from Thailand, Chakchouka from Turkey and Goulash from Hungary. The entire drinks menu also consists of an international character that is tailored to the seasons each time. And to stay close to home, Deborah Bolleboom, F&B Manager, has had LEO’S Royal Dutch Gin made with a focus on the Netherlands. Thus, it incorporates the ingredients dill, chamomile, apple and orange.

LEO’S Food Festivals

With LEO’S Food Festivals, guests can go on a culinary world tour throughout the year. During the Food Festivals, an international Chef creates a special menu full of authentic flavours together with Chef Sido de Brabander. Each Food Festival highlights a specific cuisine. Last year, previous editions of the Food Festivals took guests to countries such as Peru, Tunisia, Italy, Indonesia and Mexico. This year’s Food Festivals include Bosnia and Herzegovina in March, Vietnam in May and Malaysia in October.

About LEO’S International Flavors The Hague

LEO’S International Flavors is a restaurant concept serving dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world. It is all about authentic flavours with a personal touch by Chef Sido de Brabander and his kitchen team. All dishes on the menu are designed for ‘shared dining’: smaller portions that guests can share to explore multiple flavours.

With a luxurious modern design, restaurant, bar and lounge LEO’S creates a welcoming atmosphere in a historic lobby. The LEO’S International Flavors restaurant concept has also been available at Leonardo Royal Hotel Amsterdam since April 2022. For more information and the menu, visit www.leonardo-hotels.com/LEOS-international-flavors-denhaag

Photo: LEO’S International Flavors restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary with dozens of namesakes. From left to right, Chef Sido de Brabander, General Manager Patrick Aarsman and F&B Manager Deborah Bolleboom © Arnaud Roelofsz