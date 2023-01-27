From 31 January, train passengers travelling full fare second class can also check in and out at train stations using their contactless debit card, credit card or mobile phone. You no longer have to go to a ticket machine to buy a ticket or recharge your balance, but can check in directly and catch your train. The introduction of OVpay makes travelling by public transport even easier.

OVpay

Checking in and out with a contactless debit or credit card is one of the new forms of payment that public transport companies and Translink are introducing under the umbrella name OVpay. The new check-in and check-out system is expected to be possible on all public transport by the end of March.

During the last few months over 3,000 travellers took part in a pilot. NS learned from this pilot and improved the OVpay technology where necessary to make the process as easy as possible for travellers.

The price of a journey with your debit card is the same as the price of a journey with an OV-chipkaart full fare second class. The cost of trips made is added up per day and is visible to the traveller the next day on the payment statement of the bank or credit card provider. Travellers can find their travel summary by linking your payment card to My NS or by entering the code listed in the payment summary with the description NLOV at ovpay.nl/reisoverzicht.

Renting an OV-fiets/ OV-ebike or getting a passenger discount at a P+R site cannot be done with a debit/credit card