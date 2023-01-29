Around noon on Saturday, hundreds of climate campaigners walked onto the A12 motorway in The Hague forming a blockade which caused traffic chaos around Malieveld. The protesters were finally removed by the police and motorway opened to traffic around 17:00.

The climate campaigners were protesting against the government’s handling of fossil subsidies. The protesters carried banners and signs with texts such as “We stand for the right to protest”, “Do something better with all that dough” and “Arrest the real climate crooks”, among others.

According to climate action group Extinction Rebellion, the next demonstration on the A12 is already being planned. The date of this action the climate action group will announce later.