British nationals living in the Netherlands are being asked to take part in a new survey to help ensure they actually have the right to vote in the next British general election – as promised by the current government.

Campaign group British in Europe has launched the survey to try to get an up to date picture of British citizens living around the world, to make sure that the processes to register and vote actually work.

Some 45,000 first generation British nationals currently live in the Netherlands.

Take part in the survey.

An estimated 3.4 million British nationals living abroad have lost their right to vote in the UK because they have been away for more than 15 years. For example, in 2016, some 60% of UK citizens living in the EU had no vote in the UK referendum that led to Brexit.

