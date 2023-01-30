A feast of ophef this week as the widow of singer André Hazes sues a juice channel presenter who called her a ‘gecremeerd kroket’ while Belgium’s prime minister gets his flags in a twist. Richard de Mos rolls up in a garish stretch limousine for the start of his trial, where he’s accused of running a criminal network in the heart of The Hague.

The government promises to send more tanks and weapons to Ukraine as soon as it can sort out the lease contract with Germany. Amsterdam unveils its giant bike shed at Centraal Station to global acclaim and grumbles from cargo bike owners.

Dutch citizens turn out to have turned up more than 1,000 Bronze Age burial mounds during lockdown. And Ajax sack Alfred Schreuder after running aground against the plucky fishermen of Volendam.