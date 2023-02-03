The distant goal of putting Russia on trial for invading Ukraine moves a step closer as a dedicated prosecutor’s office is set up in The Hague. Mark Rutte avoids a diplomatic incident as he takes French president Emmanuel Macron out to an Indonesian restaurant. The Dutch and German armies look set to integrate further, though there’s bound to be a row about who owns the bicycles. Questions are asked in parliament about the right to protest after hundreds of people are arrested for demonstrating on a motorway. And we reveal which birds rule the roost in Dutch gardens.