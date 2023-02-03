Since January 2023, World Forum Den Haag has been part of the ”Healthy Venues” family. They are the first event venue in the Netherlands to achieve this hallmark, and the 9th in the world. Healthy Venues is a hallmark issued by the World Obesity Federation.

The hallmark encourages venues to offer healthy options to guests and employees, minimising the negative health impact. World Forum Den Haag is committed to offering guests and event organisations healthy food options and promote physical activity.

”World Forum The Hague is a venue with endless possibilities and with 50 years of experience in organising great events. We always work from our focal points: Safety & Security, Vitality, Sustainability and Education. Vitality is a central and important aspect in organising conferences. With our vitality programme, we facilitate the continuation and improvement of a healthy lifestyle. Our food & beverage department is also adapted to this line of thinking, to make our guests feel fitter, so that they can store more information and that they go home with more energy. The well-being of our guests and our team is our priority, and we are proud to be part of the Healthy Venues family” says our deputy general manager and director of operations Marije Bouwman.