The B!NGOAL Stadion in Den Haag was host to an enthralling encounter between ADO and NAC Breda, which took place under a clear night sky in The Hague on Friday the 3rd of February. It was set to be a close-run affair given the league standings. Going into the game ADO were sitting in 14th place on 25 points, while Breda were 6 points ahead of them in 9th place. Both teams came off the back of a rich vein of form as both were unbeaten in their last 5 games, Breda having come off the back of a convincing 5-1 win over Jong AZ. Meanwhile, ADO held strong for a nil-nil draw against promotion challengers VVV Venlo.

The game kicked off and both teams got off to a strong start, but it was ADO who blinked first as NAC’s left winger, Omarsson was left unmarked by the ADO defence and a flick-on from a cross allowed him to get a shot away, which forced a good save from Sonny Stevens. Unbeknownst to NAC, that was the last chance of the half they would get as ADO responded strongly and started to dominate the game.

In the 23rd minute, a cross-in from Joey Sleegers was headed down by the ADO number 9 , Thomas Verheydt, straight into the path of Jordy Wehrmann who took his chance well and hit it on the half-volley to make the score 1-0 to ADO. Den Haag continued to attempt to add to this lead and on 32 minutes a break away ball nodded into the path of the ADO winger Severina resulted in a 1-on-1 with the keeper who made a good save to deny the ADO number 7.

The second goal which ADO sought for security came soon after from a corner in the 39th minute. The ball fell to the ADO striker Thomas Verheydt 15 yards out and a scuffed shot from him deflected into the Breda net to make it 8 goals for him this season. The home side went into the break with much-deserved 2-0 lead.

Breda made 4 changes to their line-up at halftime to try to get back into the game. Breda looked more creative in the second half but it was ADO who could have pulled away from them even further as on 64 minutes a ADO striker was pushed from behind in the penalty area, potentially denying a goal-scoring opportunity, but the claims were waved away by the referee, much to the anger of the Haaglanden tribune who believed their team should have had a spot kick. As the game progressed ADO seemed to lose tempo and in the 75th minute, the visitors pulled one back from a good cross by Antonia which was headed in by the Breda captain Odysseus Velanas to make the score 2-1.

The tension was palpable as the game headed into the final 10 minutes of normal time and on 80 minutes NAC substitute Adam Kaeid squandered a good chance. With 6 minutes of added time it looked uncertain whether ADO would survive the Breda onslaught, but to make matters worse a very harsh decision from the referee on a challenge by Thomas Verheydt, meant he saw red and the home side were now down to 10 men. Despite this, the ADO team managed to ride out the Breda storm and the game finished with a 2-1 win for ADO giving them a much-needed 3 points.

ADO now stand in 13th place on 28 points from this win and the promising performance displayed here by ADO will give the fans confidence that their team can continue their unbeaten run and hopefully climb up the table to fight for promotion.

Seth Baker