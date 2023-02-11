Dutch rescue workers join the international team searching the rubble of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria for survivors. Back home, Mark Rutte surveys the wreckage of his asylum policy as the Council of State throws out a rule delaying family reunions. The team investigating the MH17 disaster say the chain of command went all the way up to Vladimir Putin. We ask if Dutch cheese and Belgian roads explain the Benelux hegemony in cyclo-cross. And we reveal why thousands of museum goers will miss the most famous girl in The Hague when she pays a rare visit to Amsterdam.