The Haagse Straatorganisatie (HSO) will be on strike from Monday, 13 February to 15 Wednesday 2023. It is not yet clear how many employees are going to strike. Some services will not be available.
The gemeente expects problems such as full rubbish bins and street litter. They advice residents not to throw any trash on the street. This will make it messy and will attract vermin. It is also possible that the municipality will not deal with reports of rubbish nuisance right away.The strike will not have any impact on how the underground containers are emptied and how household waste is collected.
Necessary activities such as sanding icy roads will still be carried out. The 3 waste depots in the city will remain open on 13, 14 and 15 February.