The gemeente expects problems such as full rubbish bins and street litter. They advice residents not to throw any trash on the street. This will make it messy and will attract vermin. It is also possible that the municipality will not deal with reports of rubbishright away.The strike will not have any impact on how the underground containers are emptied and how household waste is collected.

Necessary activities such as sanding icy roads will still be carried out. The 3 waste depots in the city will remain open on 13, 14 and 15 February.