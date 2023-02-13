The match between ADO Den Haag and Go Ahead Eagles was an exciting KNVB cup encounter that took place on the 9th of February. The game was held at the B!NGOAL stadion and was packed with action and supporters from start to finish.

The match started with ADO kicking off, however, it was Go Ahead Eagles who dominated possession early on, creating several chances in the opening minutes of the game, the biggest being the 1 on 1 for the Go Ahead number 19, Sylla Sow who couldn’t manage to challenge the keeper. There were penalty shouts for both teams just before the 30-minute mark, but the referee didn’t take action on either and waved play on.

Go Ahead Eagles came close to scoring with a volley from their #7, but it was saved by Sonny Stevens in the ADO goal. In the 35th minute, Go Ahead Eagles had a header from a free-kick that just missed the goal. In the 36th minute a shot was blocked on the line by ADO midfielder Titouan Thomas. The 37th minute saw Go Ahead Eagles come close yet again as the Go Ahead number 10, Rommens, hit the crossbar with a long-range shot. In the 45th minute, ADO had a chance to score as a cross landed at the feet of Kishna, but he dragged his shot wide of the right-hand post.

In the 70th minute, completely against the run of play, ADO found the back of the net, with Joel Zwarts scoring the first goal of the game. The ball was crossed in by Catic and placed in the bottom left corner to leave the keeper with no chance. The score was now 1-0 to ADO. As the match entered the final stages, the pressure mounted and the play was moving ever closer to the ADO goal. However, ADO held strong for the win and progressed to the next round of the KNVB cup, where they will face PSV in the quarterfinals.

In conclusion, it was a thrilling match between two exciting teams, with ADO emerging victorious. The game had everything a neutral fan could ask for, drama at both ends and the underdog coming out on top.

The ADO team will now be looking ahead to their next league game against Jong PSV.

Seth Baker