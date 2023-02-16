On Tuesday, The Hague  gemeente  Executive  announced that it is contributing €550,000 to  the Cooperating Relief Organisations in aid of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The executive  made this decision after careful consideration as  international financial aid is not part of the  gemeente’s responsibilities.

However,  considering  the exceptional situation and with the full extent of the disaster becoming clearer as well as  the significant  impact on  many  Hague  residents who have  been directly or indirectly affected, the Executive has have decided to an exception.