On Tuesday, The Hague gemeente Executive announced that it is contributing €550,000 to the Cooperating Relief Organisations in aid of the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The executive made this decision after careful consideration as international financial aid is not part of the gemeente’s responsibilities.

However, considering the exceptional situation and with the full extent of the disaster becoming clearer as well as the significant impact on many Hague residents who have been directly or indirectly affected, the Executive has have decided to an exception.