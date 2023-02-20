The B!NGOAL STADION was buzzing on Friday evening with excitement as ADO Den Haag hosted league leaders PEC Zwolle in a crucial football match. The home team went into the game in 13th place, but with a recent run of good form, being unbeaten in nine games, with six of those ending in victories. Meanwhile, the visitors, PEC Zwolle, were sitting comfortably at the top of the table, with an unbeaten run of six matches, winning five of them.

ADO Den Haag were looking to build on their recent good form and continue their push towards the playoffs, as they have been performing below expectations this season. A win in this match could provide them with the necessary momentum to make a late-season surge.

ADO came out of the blocks right from the start of the game and it didn’t take long for this newfound tenacity to pay off. As, on 4 minutes the ADO attacker Joey Sleegers got on the scoreboard with a clinical finish that left the keeper motionless. Zwolle responded almost immediately with some good link up play and space for a shot, which forced a good save from the ADO keeper, Sonny Stevens. Though the confidence that Zwolle carried going forward was not shared by their defence as a superb ball by Finn Van Breemen set Sleegers off down the left side. A Zwolle defender slipped as Sleegers neared the penalty box meant there was space to play in the ADO number 7, Xander Severina who coolly slotted the ball into an empty net to make the score 2-0 to ADO.

The league leaders looked dejected and were sinking without a trace. A quick response came from Zwolle through a set piece routine as the ball was played to Thomas van den Belt, who had time to control the ball and slot it home to make the score 2-1. Zwolle were now back in the game. The burst of momentum that resulted from such an exciting start certainly didn’t last as both teams were devoid of any real chance in the remainder of the first half.

On 49 minutes there was a penalty shout for ADO but nothing was given, much to the dismay of the Aad Maansveld Tribune. Both teams now settled into the game with neither side creating any serious chances until the 79th minute when a nice ball in from a corner was headed into the top right corner by the ADO striker Thomas Verheydt.

As ADO were gaining confidence with their 2 goal cushion the game moved into the final 10 minutes of normal time. Zwolle had a major chance in the 82nd minute as Lennart Thy headed the ball towards the ADO goal but was denied by a superb save from Sonny Stevems. ADO managed to see the rest of the game out with defensive confidence to give them a much needed 3 points against the league leaders. The final score was 3-1 to Den Haag.

With this win ADO move within 5 points of the playoffs and the defensive excellence they displayed today will give many supporters confidence that the play-offs are a realistic possibility for this club. ADO’s next game is against Den Bosch who are placed in 16th with 30 points, 4 behind ADO.

Seth Baker