The Hague gemeente has decided to redevelop the  Boekhorststraat in the city centre and the work will begin on Monday 20 February and last until  2 June 2023. During this period the Boekhorststraat will be closed to car traffic  however, the shops will remain accessible.

There will be more space for cyclists as the street will be widened. as well as  23 extra trees in the parking strip and a climate garden will be installed at the Nieuwe Molstraat/Hamerstraat intersection.

The  redevelopment  will be carried out in  five phases: the section  of the Boekhorststraat between the Prinsegracht and the Herderinnestraat will be dealt with first.

 