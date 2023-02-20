The Hague gemeente has decided to redevelop the Boekhorststraat in the city centre and the work will begin on Monday 20 February and last until 2 June 2023. During this period the Boekhorststraat will be closed to car traffic however, the shops will remain accessible.

There will be more space for cyclists as the street will be widened. as well as 23 extra trees in the parking strip and a climate garden will be installed at the Nieuwe Molstraat/Hamerstraat intersection.

The redevelopment will be carried out in five phases: the section of the Boekhorststraat between the Prinsegracht and the Herderinnestraat will be dealt with first.