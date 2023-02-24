Car Parking fees in The Netherlands’ city centres have increased significantly since 2018 according to a report from websites centrumparkeren.nl and parkingindestad.nl. The average increase since 2018 in 22 major cities was more than 29%. The Hague experienced the largest increase with 141%.

According to websites, Amsterdam is still the most expensive city for paid parking. On average, an hour of parking there costs €7.50, in some parking garages it would have risen to €10 euros per hour. Utrecht (€6.64 per hour) and The Hague (€6.50 per hour) complete the top three.

Source: Omroepwest.nl