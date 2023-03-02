The stork has visited SEA LIFE Scheveningen, as there is a new resident at the aquarium. On 24 February, a very small blacktip reef shark swam into the undersea tunnel. Every reason for celebration!

This is not the first time a Blacktip Reef Shark has been born at SEA LIFE Scheveningen. Five times before, blacktip reef sharks have been born which means they are having a good time. The shark can currently still be admired from the tunnel, but will soon be transferred so she can grow and strengthen safely.

Marine life is at the heart of SEA LIFE and the almost endangered Blacktip Reef Shark is one of them. These top predators are essential for a healthy ocean and SEA LIFE supports these sharks through a European breeding programme, rescue operations and research. The European breeding programme monitors more than 300 Blacktip Reef Sharks across 63 aquariums and has already welcomed more than 50 baby Blacktip Reef Sharks to SEA LIFE centres across Europe.

After a period of quarantine, the baby blacktip reef sharks will leave for SEA LIFE Oberhausen where they specialise in the further care of these sharks. From Oberhausen, they will be distributed to European aquariums to ensure a genetically healthy aquarium.