Haga and HMC hospitals are participating in the national hospital strike on Thursday 16 March. From 08:00, their staff will work a 24-hour Sunday shift, meaning that in principle only emergency care will be undertaken.

The strike had been announced earlier, but the date was not yet known.

The number of departments participating in the action varies by hospital, says the union. Currently at HMC 53 wards are involved whilst at Haga 36 departments are participating in the strike action.