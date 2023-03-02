The Hague is the most expensive municipality in the Netherlands for dog owners when it comes to paying dog tax. According to research by Huisdierenverzekeringen.nl, The Hague levies the highest tax on on a man best friend. For the first dog Hagenaars pay €137.28 and a second dog costs €215.04.

The Hague is one of the 137 (out of 342) gemeentes in the Netherlands where residents have to pay dog tax.

Dog owners in Leidschendam-Voorburg, Noordwijk, and Pijnacker-Nootdorp will no longer have to pay tax for dogs from this year.