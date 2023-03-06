The systematic failure to protect Groningen residents from earthquakes and witnesses in gangland trials from being murdered in broad daylight were laid bare in two damning reports this week. We unearth the village scandal behind a portrait painted by Vincent van Gogh shortly before he left his native Brabant. Inflation rises again as the official statistics agency discovers it overcooked the figures last year. An amateur football team threatens to create an almighty headache for the KNVB after causing a cup upset. And we have an outstanding story about two plants of eye-watering proportions that will swell visitor numbers at Leiden University’s botanical garden.