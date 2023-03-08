The Hague gemeente is forewarning residents to prepare for a busy weekend with many runners, spectators as well as demonstrators expected in the city. Several events are planned, including the NN CPC Loop and CP Nightwalk. Due to these events and some announced demonstrations and a planned blockade action, parts of the city may be less accessible.

City Pier City Loop

The NN CPC Run will take place on 12 March. Thousands of people take part in this event every year. The run begins on the Malieveld and several roads will be partially closed during the race.

Demonstrations

A demonstrations and a blockade action are expected on Saturday:

Farmers Defence Force (FDF) will be holding demonstration in Zuiderpark. Earlier, FDF demonstrated on Malieveld, however due to the build-up for the CPC event this time it is unavailable. Therefore, the Zuiderpark has been chosen as an alternative venue. The gemeente is making arrangements to ensure the safety of local residents and recreationists in the park, and to prevent major damage to Zuiderpark.

According to the media, Extinction Rebellion is also planning an unauthorized blockade action on the A12 on Saturday. To ensure everyone’s safety, the gemeente is offering the activists an alternative demonstration location, however, up to now this offer has not be accepted.