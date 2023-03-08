The Hague gemeente is forewarning  residents to prepare  for  a busy weekend with  many runners, spectators  as well as demonstrators  expected in the city. Several events are planned, including the NN CPC Loop and CP Nightwalk. Due to these events and some announced demonstrations and a planned blockade action, parts of the city may be less accessible.

City Pier City Loop
The NN CPC Run will take place on 12 March. Thousands of people take part in this event every year.  The run begins on the Malieveld  and several roads will be partially closed during the race.

Demonstrations
A demonstrations and a blockade action are expected on  Saturday:

Farmers Defence Force (FDF) will be holding demonstration  in Zuiderpark. Earlier, FDF demonstrated on Malieveld, however due to the build-up for  the CPC event  this time it is unavailable. Therefore, the Zuiderpark has been chosen as an alternative venue. The gemeente  is  making arrangements  to ensure the safety of local residents and recreationists in the park, and to prevent major damage to  Zuiderpark.

According to the media, Extinction Rebellion is also planning an unauthorized  blockade action on the A12 on Saturday.  To ensure everyone’s safety,  the gemeente  is   offering   the activists an alternative demonstration location, however, up to now   this offer has not be accepted.

 