Th Water Board elections will be held on 15 March 2023. Eligible Hague residents can vote for the board members of the Delfland Water Board (Hoogheemraadschap van Delfland). Most Expats and Internationals are eligible to vote if they are 18 years of age or older on 15 March 2023 and were registered as a resident of The Hague on 30 January 2023.

The Delfland Water Board is one of the 25 Water Boards in the Netherlands. Delfland’s key tasks are: sufficient water, sturdy dikes, clean water and treated waste water.

On the same day are Provincial Councils election for which you need to be a Dutch citizen to vote.

For more information about the elections click here