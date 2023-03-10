This week we do our best to explain how next week’s elections work (shout out to the water boards!), why the TV debates are between politicians who aren’t standing in them and why Mark Rutte is shadow boxing with a ‘leftist cloud’. Justice minister Dilan Yesilgöz is under pressure over failures in the crown witness protection system. The European Medicines Agency is displeased about the personal treatments Amsterdam city council plans to offer in its neighbourhood. In sport, there’s good news in athletics, football, skating, cycling and baseball. And we report on the exotic invaders who are accused of tearing up the neighbourhood, holding raucous parties and driving up your energy bill.