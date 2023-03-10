An Escher-inspired optical illusion can now be seen on the façade of the 50-metre-high Stadhuis. This is to mark the celebration of his 125th birth anniversary. In the coming weeks, more iconic buildings in The Hague will be decorated in Escher style. Like the Haagse Poort, the Malietoren and the Provinciehuis.

Today, alderman for culture Saskia Bruines and Paul Broekhoff, business director of Kunstmuseum Den Haag, gave the go-ahead for the unveiling of the Stadhuis.

Alderman Bruines: “We are making this Escher year a truly Hague year. Together with the Kunstmuseum Den Haag and Escher in Het Paleis, the municipality has worked hard on a broad city programme to make this artist and his connection with our city better known and appreciated. After all, The Hague holds the world’s largest museum Escher collection. I see this year as a great boost for the city and I hope it will create a sense of pride among residents and become a celebration for visitors from home and abroad.”

Optical illusion

Optical illusion is the work of studio VOLLAERSZWART artists Madje Vollaers and Pascal Zwart. Escher often used optical illusions, reflections, impossible architecture, rhythmic patterns and repetition in his graphic work. Instead of literally using Escher’s work and imagery, the artist duo wanted these themes to interact with The Hague’s architecture in an abstract way.

Residents of The Hague to visit Kunstmuseum for free

Paul Broekhoff, business director of the Kunstmuseum: “Escher is a beloved artist worldwide, his work is very accessible. At the Kunstmuseum, you can literally wander into his impossible world in the exhibition Escher – Other World.

Until June, residents from all city’s boroughs can visit the exhibition for free during special borough evening openings full of art and music. On such an evening, there is free bus transport from the borough to and from the museum. Last Wednesday was the first borough evening for Escamp. On 29 March is the next evening opening for Leidschenveen and Ypenburg.”

Escher DIY kits

This year, there are numerous activities across the city in cooperation with cultural partners, schools, boroughs and entrepreneurs. For example, free Escher-do-it-yourself packages are available for entrepreneurs in The Hague, allowing them to dress up their premises in optical illusions. The launch is Monday morning at the Bijenkorf.

Photo: From left to right: dancer Rutkay Özpinar, alderman Bruines, Paul Broekhoff (business director Kunstmuseum Den Haag) and dancer Barbara Minacori.(Photo: The Hague & Partners / Arnaud Roelofsz)