The 47th NN CPC Loop Den Haag was won by Kenyan Brian Kiptoo (1.00.53), but the most remarkable performance was by Nienke Brinkman. The Dutch runner triumphed among the women, running the half marathon in a personal record of 1.07.44 despite the windy conditions.

In the men’s event, Brian Kiptoo shook off compatriot Moses Kiptoo (1.00.55) and Albert Rop (Bahrain, 1.01.05) in the closing stages. Khalid Choukoud finished as the best Dutchman: fourth in 1.02.55. Choukoud, this year’s ambassador for the NN CPC Run The Hague , had been suffering from a bad cold for the past week but was satisfied with his performance “at 85 per cent of my ability”.

On the women’s podium, Brinkman was flanked by Rosalinda Jepketer (Bahrain, 1.08.40) and Kenya’s Pauline Esikon (1.08.47).