The appointments for home collection are meant for tree trimmings and branches which are too big for the GFT bucket or container.

Make an appointment

You can make an appointment on the page Collection of bulky waste and garden waste or via the Customer contact centre of the municipality.

How to put out garden waste?

Tie loose branches together and shorten them to a maximum of 1.20 metres long.

Tree trunks and branches may have a maximum diameter of 20 centimetres wide.

Put your large garden waste out by the curb before 7.45 hrs. on the day of your appointment.

Why separate your tree trimmings and branches?

The garden waste collected during the Takkenroute in The Hague is turned into compost. This compost is used for parks and gardens. By disposing of your garden waste separately, you are working towards a better environment. The Takkenroute is held 2 times a year, in the spring and in the autumn.

Small pruning waste and leaves

You can dispose of small pruning waste and leaves in the GFT bucket or container (kliko). This is possible all year long. Do you have a lot of waste and/or are you helping to rake up the leaves from the street? Request a 2nd GFT container on the page Order or return a household rubbish bin (kliko). Here you can also find the conditions for this extra GFT container.

Take brooding birds into consideration

For many trees and bushes March is a suitable month for pruning. Do not prune them later in the spring. Your tree or bush will then need extra time to recover. And if you do your pruning work on time, there is a less of a chance that you will disturb brooding birds.

More information

More information can be found on the page Waste and recycling.