We digest the results of a bombshell election that turned the Senate, the provincial houses and the water boards upside down and the flags the right way up. Are the nitrogen reduction plans in disarray? Who will the BoerBurgerBeweging team up with in the provinces? And can Mark Rutte live to fight another round on Vandaag Inside? The war in Ukraine and the pandemic turn out to be good news for the environment. Unemployment remains low but wages aren’t keeping up with the price of tomatoes. And in football, two Dutch teams are still in the hunt for Europe’s lesser prizes.