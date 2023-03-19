Going into the game ADO sat in 12th position on 39 points, 2 off the 8th place playoff spot. A win would have seen them move to 8th, if other results went there way, and this could have sparked a late promotion charge. Willem II, meanwhile, were sat comfortably in 6th, although poor in form having come off the back of an enthralling encounter with the league leaders, Zwolle, which they narrowly lost 3-2. ADO, on the other hand, seemed to have recovered from a rough patch, having won and drawn their last 2 games. Both teams would benefit greatly from the win, and the desire was palpable in the atmosphere at the B!NGOAL stadium with almost 7,000 fans in attendance for this huge game.

Within 50 seconds of kick off ADO won possession and the ball was worked to the right-hand side, where the ADO right back, Martinez, was waiting and whipped the ball onto the head of Joel Zwarts to make it 1-0 inside the first minute of the game. ADO managed to see out the rest of a mostly uneventful first half, which ended 1-0.

ADO were looking in firm control of the lead in the opening minutes of the second half until ADO gave away a free kick on the edge of their penalty area. The free kick was superbly put away by the Willem II set-piece specialist, Matthias Verreth. The ADO side seemed to panic after a moment of class from the opposition number 10. This stress was clear to see on the field and it was not long until Willem II put away chance another when Elton Kabangu made it 2-1 after a cross from Svensson. The ADO defence was now in a chaotic mess and on 67 minutes Kabangu got his second, managing so tip the ball past the keeper and into an empty net. ADO were unable to create chances for the rest of the game and Willem II were unlucky to not make it 4, with many chances coming their way in the closing minutes of the game. The game ended 3-1 to Willem II, a deeply disappointing and discouraging performance from the ADO side who seemed to have lost the confidence that was prevalent in their previous games.

This win for Willem II puts them in the 5th place playoff spot with 47 points and they currently sit 6 points above the team nearest the playoffs. ADO, meanwhile, are now in 13th and are 4 points behind Breda who currently occupy the lowest playoff spot. Although this loss and lackluster performance will worry many ADO fans the focus for the players has to be on the next game against 11th place Telstar. As a win could see ADO move within 1 point of a playoffs place.

Seth Baker