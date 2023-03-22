Last Saturday 18 March, the 21st edition of the National Clean-up Day took place. More than 37,000 registered ‘Supporters of Clean’ shared the same mission: making sure the Netherlands becomes and stays clean.

They did this during 3,182 registered clean-up actions and clean-up areas throughout the Netherlands, including Zuid-Holland. These actions include cleaning waterways as well as beaches, forests, parks, sports clubs and streets of litter.

In short, the whole of the Netherlands received a spring clean. This year’s theme was “What will you pick up?”. With this, initiator Nederland Schoon wants to encourage the public to literally picking up litter on the streets.

For more information go to https://www.nederlandschoon.nl/

Photo credit: Supporter-van-Schoon-in-actie-3-c-Sandra-Uittenbogaart