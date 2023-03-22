Due to major maintenance the Prins Clausplein will be partially closed to traffic on the weekends of 24 to 27 March and 31 March to 3 April. During these weekends, traffic on the A4 motorway from Rotterdam will not be able to enter the A12 motorway towards The Hague.

In both weekends, the closure will last from Friday 21:00 to Monday 05:00.

Traffic from the A4 towards The Hague and Voorburg will be diverted via the Leidschendam junction to the N14. Traffic from the A13 motorway towards The Hague and Voorburg will be diverted via the A12 towards Utrecht via the Nootdorp junction to the Voorburg junction.