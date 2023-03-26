The polder system is being hollowed out and threatens to go off the rails at any moment. Yes, those pesky badgers have been building their setts under railway lines and forced NS to cancel some trains. Meanwhile, the Christian Democrats lick their wounds at a corporate hotel near Utrecht as the coalition parties continue to reel from the aftershocks of the BBB’s electoral coup. Feyenoord and the Dutch cricket team reassure the CDA that even the worst losing streaks come to an end eventually. Russia fires a broadside at the ICC while China threatens to serve up an extra hot portion of patatje oorlog if ASML stops supplying Dutch chips. And has an orange chicken curry put paid to the football team’s chances of a famous win in Paris?