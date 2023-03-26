New parents in the Netherlands will soon have the right to give their children both their surnames under legislation backed by the senate on Tuesday. The dual surname will be written without a hyphen and parents will also be able to chose the order of the names.

The change in the current rules, which restrict parents to opting for either the mother or father’s name, is to ‘highlight the connection with both parents,’ legal protection minister Franc Weerwind said.

A ministry poll in 2020 showed that 32% of parents backed having the choice. People who already have a double barrelled name, such as Van Bergen Henegouwen, will also be able to add the other parent’s surname, the ministry said.

In addition, adopted children will be able to combine their original name with that of one of their adoptive parents. ‘Your surname is part of your identity,’ said Weerwind. ‘Your name says something about your family, your history and where you belong. This proposal will widen parental choice and both can show their relationship with the child.’

The new legislation will come into effect on January 1, 2024 and parents can make use of it for children born from that date. However, parents with children born on or later than January 1 2016 will also be able to change their offspring’s surname for a double barreled one as well.

Read more at DutchNews.nl: