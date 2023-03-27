In The Hague, shared scooters, shared cargo bikes and shared bicycles are increasingly being used. In order to steer this growing use in the right direction, agreements were made again last week with providers of shared two-wheelers for parking in the Hague coastal area. For example, the gemeente will look for extra parking space for busy days while the providers will jointly deploy parking coaches and the scooters may only park in the designated spaces.

Alderman Anne Mulder: ”In 2021, the collaboration between shared two-wheelers and the Municipality of The Hague started. This has worked well for both sides and has led to many improvements, which is why agreements have been made again. This time for the entire coastal strip, instead of just Scheveningen. With the agreements made, the Municipality, together with the providers, wants to reduce the nuisance caused by scooters s lying around.”

The Hague gemeente, has made the agreement with the following companies Go Sharing, felyx, Check, BAQME, Cargoroo and Donkey Republics.

Photo: Valerie Kuypers