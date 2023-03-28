Now that it is known that the headquarters of a new NATO innovation fund (NIF) will be located in The Netherlands, D66 councillor Andrew van Esch wants it to be located in The Hague and wants the gemeente to “Go lobby for it.”

Last week it was announced that the head office is coming to The Netherlands. According to D66, our city (of Peace and Justice) is ‘pre-eminently the place’ for the head office, partly because various international organizations can already be found in our city. It can also boost employment in the city. D66 therefore wants to know whether there are any plans for a lobby to get the head office in The Hague.

The NIF is one of NATO’s initiatives to drive innovation within the alliance. Together, the allies are making at least 1 billion euros available for the fund, which has a term of 15 years. The Netherlands has pledged to contribute more than 55 million euros in that period.

‘The fund will determine what kind of innovative projects that money will go to. We have a lot of innovation in that area in The Hague region, so The Hague would be a great place’, said D66 councillor Andrew van Esch in DenHaagFM radio programme Bob Staat Op.

The Hague already has a NATO branch in its city. NATO’s ICT organisation, the Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), has an office on Oude Waalsdorperweg.

Source: DenHaagFM