In order to improve traffic safety in The Hague, the gemeente is using smart speed signs. These signs display a red sad face if you are speeding. Or a green smiley face if you are driving within the speed limit. A new feature is that the meter informs the police about the time and location when traffic is frequently driving too fast.

This way the police know exactly where they need to enforce the speed limit. Too many accidents occur because of speeding. These accidents can result in road traffic injuries and unfortunately fatalities.

The gemeente and police are not aiming to hand out more traffic fines but rather to improve traffic safety. If a speed sign is standing at the same spot for a long time, people get used to it. The drivers will then start speeding again. The 60 smart speed signs will therefore be moved around continuously. The gemeente has drawn up a list with 180 spots where the meters could be placed.

Request a speed meter