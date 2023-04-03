On Friday night, ADO Den Haag secured a vital win against promotion rivals Telstar in a thrilling encounter that finished 3-1 in favour of the home side.

The game started evenly between the two sides with both teams creating some chances but in the 23rd minute a deflected Telstar shot made it 1-0 to the away side.

ADO started to get back into the game with some chances before the end of the first half. In the 49th minute a brilliant free kick from Joey Sleegers pulled the home side back level. ADO built on this goal and put pressure on the away side with a quick breakaway and a shot from Zwarts which hit the post. In the 78th minute the Telstar goalkeeper fouled the ADO winger, Severina, in the box, giving away a penalty. One that was calmly put away by Thomas Verheydt to put ADO in front.

ADO kept up the pressure from the subsequent restart, and Xander Severina got on the scoresheet with a breakaway goal just a minute after the penalty. ADO comfortably held onto the lead and the game finished 3-1 to ADO.

ADO currently sit in 10th place on 42 points, just 4 behind Breda who currently occupy the 8th place playoff spot.

ADO will be looking to build on this win against promotion rivals Telstar as they will most certainly aim for another 3 points on Friday in the away match day against 11th placed Roda JC.

Seth Baker