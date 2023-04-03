The viaduct over the Princess Beatrixlaan in The Hague will be closed to motorists for maintenance from 3 – 23 April. During the maintenance a roof will be installed over both the bicycle and pedestrian paths.

However, the viaduct will remain open for emergency services and public transport. Cyclists and pedestrians can use the cycle and pedestrian paths or a combined path that will be installed over the road.

For motorists there will a diversion towards the Koningin Wilhelminakade (3 to 7 and 20 to 23 April) and towards the Schenkkade (10 to 19 April).

Traffic controllers will be present to regulate if necessary emergency services and for public transport.