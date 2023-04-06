The beach season in The Hague opens this weekend. Spring is budding, the beautiful weather beckons and all beach bars, clubs and restaurants (strandtents) have been rebuilt. The long Easter weekend is an ideal time to visit the coast of The Hague again.

To start the season in style, beach artist Gerard ten Broek (Beach Land Art) will create a transient work of art on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Escher on Saturday 8 April. The artwork will be ready around noon to see just north of the pier head (near Aloha Beachclub) and will slowly fade after 13:22 (low tide) due to the rising sea.

Gerard ten Broek (The Hague, 1955) is a ‘land art artist’ who portrays his transient art himself. He is a self-taught artist who intuitively started etching and plowing on the beach. Like Escher, Gerard likes to play with themes such as optical illusions, contrasts and the creation of perspective on a flat surface. Where Escher did this with ink on paper, Gerard makes large etchings in the sand.

“Escher is a great source of inspiration for me,” says Gerard. “The artwork I’m going to make this weekend is a geometric pattern consisting of many circles. Because I add extra lines between the circles, it will seem as if the artwork has height and depth that is not there in reality.”

Impression of the work of Gerard ten Broek. (Photo: Gerard ten Broek)