Since the train accident near Voorschoten station  on Tuesday 4 April  the train service between The Hague and Leiden has been suspended.    Yesterday, the  NS announced  that they don’t  expect the  service  to resume before the 18  April.

Apparently,  the damage to the overhead line, the track and the adjacent Voorschoten station is extensive. Underground cabling also needs to be repaired.

However,  the freight train  and  the contractor’s crane truck has now been towed away from the location.  The   passenger train still has to be removed.