Since the train accident near Voorschoten station on Tuesday 4 April the train service between The Hague and Leiden has been suspended. Yesterday, the NS announced that they don’t expect the service to resume before the 18 April.

Apparently, the damage to the overhead line, the track and the adjacent Voorschoten station is extensive. Underground cabling also needs to be repaired.

However, the freight train and the contractor’s crane truck has now been towed away from the location. The passenger train still has to be removed.