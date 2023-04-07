Between 2019 and 2022, the number of fast food outlets in The Hague has increased by 25%. A considerable increase compared to the total growth (4%) of the number of catering establishments. The gemeente strives for a diverse range and therefore wants to prevent further growth of fast food outlets in The Hague’s shopping areas.

Fast food is still allowed in The Hague at locations where the zoning plan allows catering. The first step in preventing further growth is to include a separate fast food catering category in the zoning plans. This proposal is now before the city council. Amsterdam, Utrecht and Groningen have done this before. The next step is to exclude new and expansion of existing fast food outlets from the zoning plans of shopping areas through this category. These are fast food restaurants, snack bars, cafeterias, shoarma/grill shops, vending machines and pizza takeaway shops.

Alderman Saskia Bruines: “Attractive shopping areas with a diverse range of shops and restaurants are important for our city. Fast food outlets are also part of this, but it is important that there is sufficient choice for our residents and visitors. We want to prevent a homogeneous fast food offer. The gemeente also has a role to play in ensuring a healthy food environment.”

Especially at the more expensive locations, it is interesting for property owners to opt for a fast food business, which often offers more certainty with a higher turnover than a restaurant or lunchroom. The gemeente considers it important to keep the shopping areas attractive with a diverse range and is therefore in talks with various market parties (catering entrepreneurs and real estate agents ) about suitable catering concepts.