Film fans in The Hague and the surrounding area have been looking forward to it for quite some time, and now the moment is almost there! Pathé will open its 30th cinema at Guldenlaan 3 in Ypenburg neighbourhood of The Hague on Thursday 13 April. The state-of-the-art cinema has eight screens that are fully equipped with 1,442 comfortable Relax Seats and the best image and sound. The building is characterized by the visual use of the existing building structure, creating a contemporary mix of the concrete construction with the Pathé style. This makes the new cinema a great asset to the growing neighbourhood of Ypenburg. Tickets are now on sale.

Pathé Ypenburg is the 30th Pathé cinema in the Netherlands, and the fourth Pathé cinema in The Hague. Pathé Ypenburg is easily accessible for film enthusiasts from The Hague and the surrounding area. The cinema is a stone’s throw from NS Station The Hague Ypenburg and has a very spacious parking garage for cars and bicycles. The cinema and all rooms are wheelchair accessible. Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen will perform the official opening on Thursday 11 May.

The new cinema meets the wishes of all moviegoers. Comfort is optimal with the Pathé Relax Seats. The halls, the sound and the film screens will be equipped with the latest technology in the field of image and sound, such as 4K RGB laser projection. The cinema will screen a wide range of films and special screenings, and has space for events and specials such as 50PLUS Bios, Ladies Nights and live opera, ballet and theatre performances. There are also facilities for conferences and presentations.

The ‘Pathé Relax Seat’ is an electrically adjustable chair. With a button, the visitor can adjust the backrest and footstool to his or her favourite position. Each chair is also equipped with a table, where visitors can easily place a snack and a drink. Naturally, the Relax Seat rooms are constructed in such a way that the visitor has a perfect view of the screen from every seat.

The new cinema in Ypenburg opens on Thursday 13 April with a diverse film program as visitors of Pathé are used to. With something for everyone, including brand new titles such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Empire of Light and Black Lotus, and already running blockbusters like Dungeons & Dragons.