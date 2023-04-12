Once a year children reclaim the streets in the Netherlands. The National Play Outside Day will take place on Wednesday, 14 June 2023. Is your street taking part? Arrange crowd control barriers on time and don’t forget to apply for a subsidy.

On Wednesday, 14 June 2023 streets throughout The Hague will be closed off to change the city into one giant playground. The gemeente and the Jantje Beton foundation are calling upon parents, caregivers, playgrounds, schools and youth clubs, interest organisations and associations to take part in the Play Outside Day.

Does your street need to be closed off for activities? Or will you be organising a street party during the Play Outside Day? Then you need to make sure the area is closed off using crowd control barriers. Will you be picking up the crowd control barriers and bringing them back again? Then you can borrow them free of charge. Look for more information on the page Request crowd control barriers for street parties.

Would you like to organise an activity during the Play Outside Day? Your city district office can help you apply for a subsidy. Read more on the page Apply for subsidy for activities for city district.

Do you have questions about the Play Outside Day? Send an email to jeugd@denhaag.nl.

Source: DenHaag.nl