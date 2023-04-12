From Monday 17 April to Saturday27 May 27, 2023, a large part of the Schilderswijk neighbourhood will be inaccessible motorists and cyclists. In the Wouwermanstraat the sewer system will be replaced and the Vaillantlaan be re-asphalted.

First of all (from 17 to 19 April) work will be done on the Parallelweg. That street will therefore be closed. At the same time, Wouwermanstraat will completely closed from 17 April until 14 May. From 15 to 27 May, a majority of the street will be open to traffic again.

Work will start on the Vaillantlaan from 20 April. In the first period, cars can continue to drive in the street, but from May 1, the section from Parallelweg to Van der Vennestraat, will also be closed until the end of the month.