From Monday 17  April  to Saturday27  May 27, 2023, a  large part of the Schilderswijk  neighbourhood  will be  inaccessible  motorists and cyclists.   In the Wouwermanstraat the sewer  system will  be replaced  and the  Vaillantlaan  be  re-asphalted.

First of all (from 17 to 19 April) work will be done on the Parallelweg. That street  will  therefore be closed. At the same time, Wouwermanstraat will   completely  closed from  17 April  until   14 May. From 15 to 27 May, a majority of the street  will be open to traffic again.

Work will start on the Vaillantlaan from 20 April. In the first period, cars can continue to drive in the street, but from May 1, the section  from Parallelweg to Van der Vennestraat, will also be closed until the end of the month.

 

 