Today, ProRail announced that they now have been able fully assess the damage caused by train accident near Voorschoten station last week Tuesday. Subsequently, they have revised the date that the train service from The Hague to Leiden can resume from Tuesday 18 April to Friday 21 April at 05:00.

ProRail’s contractor has been repairing the track since Wednesday morning after the accident in Voorschoten. Among other things, overhead lines, rails, sleepers and the safety systems that were damaged after have to be repaired.

ProRail understand that this extra nuisance is very annoying for the passengers. However, NS is deploying buses between The Hague and Leiden.

Photo: ProRail