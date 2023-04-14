Today,  ProRail   announced that  they now have been able  fully  assess  the damage caused by train accident near Voorschoten station   last week Tuesday.  Subsequently, they have  revised the date  that  the  train service from  The Hague to Leiden can resume from Tuesday  18 April to Friday  21 April at 05:00.

ProRail’s  contractor has been repairing the track since Wednesday morning after the accident in Voorschoten. Among other things, overhead lines, rails, sleepers and the safety systems that were damaged after  have to be  repaired.

ProRail  understand  that this extra nuisance is very annoying for the passengers.   However,  NS is deploying  buses between The Hague and Leiden.

 

Photo:  ProRail