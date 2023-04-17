The gemeente has improved cycle conditions on the Gedempte Gracht so that cyclists can safely ride along it and so avoiding clashing with pedestrians on the busy Grote Markstraat in the city centre.

From 11:30, cyclists in the city centre can ride more safely and comfortably via the Gedempte Gracht, instead of via the Grote Marktstraat. The gemeente has taken various measures to make the route via the Gedempte Gracht more attractive. Cars will no longer to able to park on the street in Gedempte Burgwal and Gedempte Gracht. Also trucks will be banned after 11:30. The street has also been redecorated with decking, planters and benches.

Alderman Anne Mulder: ”It’s no secret that it can be very busy in the Grote Marktstraat with shoppers on foot and with cyclists. Sometimes even too busy. That is why we are taking measures and redesigning the Lutherse Burgwal, the Gedempte Burgwal and the Gedempte Gracht. The aim is to make these streets more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians. This benefits road safety and traffic flow. Two important spearheads for me as alderman for mobility.”

On Thursday 13 April, alderman Anne Mulder festively opened the improved cycle route via the Gedempte Gracht. Since April 13, an information campaign was started to point out this improved cycle route to cyclists. The time of 11:30 plays an important role in this.

Until 11:30, the gemeente’s preferred route for cyclists remains the route over the Grote Marktstraat. In the Gedempte Burgwal and the Gedempte Gracht, it will be busy as trucks will be allowed to supply shops and restaurants. At this time n the Grote Marktstraat it is not yet so busy with shoppers.

After 11:30 the gemeente would prefer cyclists to avoid riding over the Grote Markstraat and instead use the Gedepte Gracht.

Photo: Jurriaan Brobbel